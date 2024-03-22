Home page World

Princess Kate is suffering from cancer. © Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa

After the speculation got out of hand, Princess Kate is now surprisingly speaking out herself. Her diagnosis is a shock.

London – Princess Kate has been diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery. The wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, is receiving chemotherapy, as she says in a video message. That was of course a big shock, said the 42-year-old. There had previously been speculation about her health for weeks.

The daughter-in-law of King Charles III, who is also being treated for cancer, has not attended public appointments for a long time. According to the palace, Kate underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January. No diagnosis was given; at the time it was simply said that it was not cancer.

Speculation after Mother's Day photo

Since then, a number of speculations and conspiracy stories about her condition have spread online. A few days ago, the Mirror newspaper reported that up to three employees of the private clinic where Kate was treated tried to view her medical records. The hospital announced an investigation.

Kensington Palace also published a picture of Kate with her three children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5) for Mother's Day. However, the photo was later withdrawn by several news agencies due to allegations of image manipulation.

Like many amateur photographers, she had “occasionally experimented with image editing” and apologized for any confusion, Kensington Palace said on her behalf. This did not stop the speculation.

Princess Catherine, who was formerly called Kate Middleton and has been married to Prince William since 2011, is considered a very popular member of the British royal family in Great Britain. dpa