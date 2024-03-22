with videoBritish Princess Kate (42) is being treated for cancer. After the successful operation on her abdomen at the beginning of this year, the disease did not seem to be present, but she was later diagnosed with cancer. She is now receiving chemotherapy, she reports on Friday evening in a video on social media, putting an end to weeks of speculation.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
21:13
