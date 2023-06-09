with picturesThe British princess Kate (41) is known for her stylish dresses from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, but Prince William’s wife also likes to wear casual outfits. Then she can play sports fanatically, like this week at a rugby club, or go crazy, like on the slide in Legoland or with a beer in hand. These are Kate’s most notable’girl next doormoments.
2011: Kate attends the Calgary Stampede rodeo festival in Canada appropriately dressed in two outfits with a cowboy hat, belt and jeans.
2012: Kate plays hockey with the British national teams on a visit to the Olympic Village in London, wearing a vest from the event, red shorts and trainers.
2014: Kate and her husband Prince William watch a swim meet at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They have a funny chat when William is touching the card around her neck.
2016: Dressed in a summer dress (but in wedges) Kate gets into action on a cricket ground in Mumbai, India.
2017: Kate visits a charity in Arlingham, England, and feeds a lamb, sensibly dressed in an outfit that can get dirty.
2017: Kate is ready for a run in London when Prince William jokingly tries to stop her.
2019: Kate wears a cap, anorak and shorts on the boat at a regatta around the Isle of Wight. She had the greatest fun with Prince William.
2021: Kate drives a sand yacht in St. Andrews, Scotland. She is wearing her favorite Barbour coat and Chloé boots, she said Vogue.
2022: Even when Kate is more formally dressed, she sometimes does very informal things. When she visits the Lego Foundation Play Lab in Copenhagen, she goes down the slide to her own hilarity.
2017 & 2020: Also remember those times Kate was photographed with a stiff pint of Guinness. On the left, the princess wears the famous Falconetti dress from The Vampire’s Wife.
2022: Kate and William enjoy a basketball game in Boston. At first glance a pretty normal picture, but Kate is wearing a vintage Chanel outfit here, saw Vogue.
2023: Kate visits a rugby club in Wales in casual clothes and immediately acts as a pizza delivery boy.
2023: Kate takes care of the bees at her and William’s country home in Anmer, complete with beekeeper’s attire. Kensington Palace released the photo on World Bee Day.
2023: Kate and William work up a sweat at a spinning class in Wales.
2023: Princess Kate is sporting this week with a game of rugby in Wales, as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, the official organization for the sport in England.
