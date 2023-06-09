with picturesThe British princess Kate (41) is known for her stylish dresses from top brands such as Alexander McQueen, but Prince William’s wife also likes to wear casual outfits. Then she can play sports fanatically, like this week at a rugby club, or go crazy, like on the slide in Legoland or with a beer in hand. These are Kate’s most notable’ girl next door moments.

2011: Kate attends the Calgary Stampede rodeo festival in Canada appropriately dressed in two outfits with a cowboy hat, belt and jeans.

Princess Kate at the 2011 Calgary Stampede. © BrunoPress



2012: Kate plays hockey with the British national teams on a visit to the Olympic Village in London, wearing a vest from the event, red shorts and trainers.

Princess Kate plays hockey with the British national teams at the London Olympic Park. © BrunoPress/EMPics



2014: Kate and her husband Prince William watch a swim meet at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They have a funny chat when William is touching the card around her neck.

Kate and William have a chat at the Commonwealth Games. © ?unoPress/Pacific Coast News



2016: Dressed in a summer dress (but in wedges) Kate gets into action on a cricket ground in Mumbai, India.

Kate plays cricket in Mumbai. © BrunoPress/goffphotos



2017: Kate visits a charity in Arlingham, England, and feeds a lamb, sensibly dressed in an outfit that can get dirty.

Princess Kate feeds a lamb during a visit to Arlingham, England. © BrunoPress/PhotoShot



2017: Kate is ready for a run in London when Prince William jokingly tries to stop her.

Prince William jokingly ‘blocks’ Princess Kate at a running race in London. © BrunoPress/goffphotos



2019: Kate wears a cap, anorak and shorts on the boat at a regatta around the Isle of Wight. She had the greatest fun with Prince William.

Kate wears appropriate boating attire at The King’s Cup. © BrunoPress/goffphotos



Kate and William at The King’s Cup on the Isle of Wight. © BrunoPress/goffphotos



2021: Kate drives a sand yacht in St. Andrews, Scotland. She is wearing her favorite Barbour coat and Chloé boots, she said Vogue.

Princess Kate practices sand yachting in St Andrews, Scotland. © BrunoPress/PhotoShot



2022: Even when Kate is more formally dressed, she sometimes does very informal things. When she visits the Lego Foundation Play Lab in Copenhagen, she goes down the slide to her own hilarity.

Princess Kate smiles as she takes the slide at the Lego Foundation Play Lab in Copenhagen, Denmark. © BrunoPress/goffphotos



2017 & 2020: Also remember those times Kate was photographed with a stiff pint of Guinness. On the left, the princess wears the famous Falconetti dress from The Vampire’s Wife.

Princess Kate drinks a glass of beer in 2020 (left) and 2017 (right). © BrunoPress



2022: Kate and William enjoy a basketball game in Boston. At first glance a pretty normal picture, but Kate is wearing a vintage Chanel outfit here, saw Vogue.

Kate and William at a basketball game in Boston. © BrunoPress/PA Images



2023: Kate visits a rugby club in Wales in casual clothes and immediately acts as a pizza delivery boy.

Princess Kate as a pizza delivery boy in Wales. © BrunoPress/goffphotos



2023: Kate takes care of the bees at her and William’s country home in Anmer, complete with beekeeper’s attire. Kensington Palace released the photo on World Bee Day.

Kate takes care of the bees at her and William’s country home, Anmer Hall in Anmer, Norfolk. © via Reuters



2023: Kate and William work up a sweat at a spinning class in Wales.

Princess Kate and Prince William go all out spinning in Port Talbot. © BrunoPress/PA Images



2023: Princess Kate is sporting this week with a game of rugby in Wales, as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, the official organization for the sport in England.

Princess Kate is passionate about rugby in Maidenhead. © BrunoPress/Goffphotos



Princess Kate goes all out. © Reuters



Princess Kate in Maidenhead. © BrunoPress/Newspix



