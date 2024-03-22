DBritish Princess Catherine announced in a video message on Friday evening that she was suffering from cancer. The Princess of Wales put an end to months of speculation about her health. She underwent abdominal surgery in January and has not appeared in public since. The Princess said in her video statement that the operation was successful at the time; Further tests later revealed that “cancer was present”.

Catherine further shared that the news was “a huge shock”; The family has survived some “incredibly hard months”. She is now in the early stages of treatment; She did not specify what type of cancer it was. It took time to “explain everything to her three children, Georg, Charlotte and Louis, and reassure them that I would be okay.” She also praised the behavior of her husband, the Crown Prince: “Knowing William at my side is a great source of reassurance and strength.”

The news of the princess's illness follows around a month after the news that King Charles III was also ill. suffers from cancer. In this case, it was also not disclosed what type of cancer it was and what steps would be taken to treat it.

The Princess ended her message with comfort and encouragement for all those affected by cancer: “To everyone who is confronted with this disease, in whatever form, I ask you not to lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”







Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the princess on the evening for her “great bravery”. His thoughts are with the royal family, especially with the princess's three children. Sunak warned that when it comes to health issues, Catherine must be given privacy to “focus on her treatment and her time with her family”. He speaks for the entire kingdom when he wishes her a full and speedy recovery.