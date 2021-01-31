Princess Kate calls on parents to “take care” of themselves during the outbreak

Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, pleaded with parents to “take care” of themselves during this “extremely difficult time” in a video message marking Child Mental Health Week.

Kate also said that parents need to be “the best version of us before the children in our care,” according to the British Press Association.

Kate has supported the annual initiative since its launch in 2015 – to highlight the importance of mental health for children and young people – through the place to be charity for children’s mental health.

“This year’s Child Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself – about finding creative ways to share your thoughts, opinions and feelings,” Kate said in her message, due to be broadcast later on Sunday.