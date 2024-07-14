Until then, the palace had also assumed that the Duchess of Gloucester, who as the wife of a cousin of Elizabeth II is also part of the inner circle of the royal family, would step in for her. It is only the second official appearance of the 42-year-old Catherine this year, after her surprise participation in the birthday parade for the king, Trooping the Colour, a month ago.

On Sunday, Catherine appeared at Wimbledon in a purple dress. As every year, she wore a bow-shaped brooch in the colors of the sports association. She was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. Catherine waved cheerfully towards the cameras.

Catherine, also known as Kate, had to undergo an unspecified abdominal operation in January. She was last seen attending the traditional Christmas service in December, after which she did not appear in public for months. In March, she announced that she had cancer, also to counter speculation and rumors about her health. She is undergoing treatment and, like King Charles III, who is suffering from cancer, has to undergo chemotherapy. Four weeks ago, Catherine announced that she would try to keep appointments in the summer, but asked for patience because, like all cancer patients, she has good days and bad days.

At the men’s final of the Lawn Tennis Championships The Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian record Grand Slam tournament winner Novak Djokovic will meet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Catherine’s husband, heir to the throne Prince William, has meanwhile arrived in Berlin, where he, as chairman of the English Football Association, plans to watch the final of the European Championship between England and Spain that evening – possibly together with his eldest son George, who is also a football fan. The Spanish King Felipe is also expected at the Olympic Stadium.

