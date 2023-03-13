The celebrations went on TV

The eldest daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, Princess Iman, married a New York financier from a prominent Greek family on Sunday in a private ceremony attended by Gulf royals and family friends. The princess, 26, and groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, both read a verse from the Koran after signing the marriage document in front of the monarch, in parts of the ceremony broadcast live on state television. Earlier Princess Iman, who wore a white gown with a long train and lace sleeves with a diamond tiara, was escorted through the palace gardens by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, her older brother. “Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I have treasured since the day of your birth. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!” wrote his mother, the Queen Rania, on social media. Iman’s engagement to Thermiotis, who was born in Caracus, Venezuela, to a Greek family, was announced last summer, but the wedding date was only set last week. King Abdullah’s eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, will marry Rajwa Al Saif, the younger daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif, on June 1. The Hashemite monarchy enjoys solid support in a kingdom that has survived the turmoil in the Middle East relatively unscathed.



