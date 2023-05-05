Of Alessandra De Tommasi

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter will be the center of attention. On the occasion of her wedding in 2018, there was talk of the deep neckline on her back which showed the results of the surgery

Sarah Ferguson has not received an invitation to the coronation of King Charles III of England, next May 6 in London, while her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie of York, will instead have all the spotlights on him. And not only for the second pregnancy, just announced, but at least for three other, very good, reasons.

Prince Andrew The first concerns the father, Prince Andrew (younger brother of the sovereign): after being fallen into disgrace for sex scandals, just been evicted from the Royal Lodge, a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle. In fact, I will live in Frogmore Cottagethe residence that the late Queen Elizabeth II gave to the Dukes of Sussex for their wedding. See also Cancers in children, healings increase, but more can be done

Harry and Meghan And the couple, after Megxit, is the second reason why the press and the curious will keep Eugenia under scrutiny: her cousin, Prince Harryin the autobiography Spare – The minor (published in Italy by Mondadori), he said he was very attached to her. She affectionately calls her Euge and probably the member of the royal family who most supports the couple choices with Meghan. To the point that it is rumored that she is the next to give up the Palace and her duties.

The visible scar The third – and most important – motivation that makes his participation in the event of the year highly anticipated concerns the outfit of the day. Wardrobe issues? Not only that: for her wedding in 2018 with Jack Brooksbank, in fact, Fergie’s daughter wore a dress with a deep neckline on the back. More than a habit, a statement: the visible scar testified to the operation for scoliosis faced at 12 years old. The eight-hour surgery inserted 20-centimeter titanium rods into the sides of the spine. See also Covid today Italy, 37,756 infections and 127 deaths: July 11 bulletin

What dress will I wear? occurred in 2002 to Royal National Orthopedic Hospital, where the princess has recently returned, this time as a visitor to the prosthetic rehabilitation department. Indeed patroness of various charities related to the world of health, from The Royal National Orthopedic Hospital Appeal (RNOH), linked to the hospital, to SAUK (Scoliosis Association UK). The dress I’ll wear for the much-talked-about coronation may throw more than one message and demonstrate once again how, in her case, a neckline says more than a tiara.