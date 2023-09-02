Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Entrepreneur and football club owner Mohamed Al Fayed has died. He also became known for the tragedy of his son alongside Princess Diana.

LONDON – Businessman and former football club owner Mohamed Al Fayed died on Wednesday at the age of 94, Fulham FC said on its website on Friday. The billionaire is best known for the death of his son Dodi Al Fayed, who died in the 1997 Princess Diana tragedy in Paris.

‘Had a long and fulfilling retirement’: Father of Princess Diana’s partner Dodo dies

According to his family, Al Fayed died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his loved ones: “He had a long and fulfilling retirement surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement. Al Fayed became known in Germany at the latest since Princess Diana’s accident, in which his son Dodi – at that time the partner of King Charles’ ex-wife – also lost his life.

Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Al Fayed has died at the age of 94. © Andy Rain / dpa

After the accident between Princess Diana and Dodo Al Fayed, father Mohamed repeatedly testified that Diana and her son were murdered with the involvement of British intelligence. He asserted that the then Prince Consort Philip, the then husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year, was partly responsible for the accident.

Fulham FC, Harrods and Hotel Ritz owner Mohamed Al Fayed dies aged 94

As a businessman, Al Fayed was particularly active in Great Britain. He was the owner of luxury department store Harrods and from 1997 to 2013 was the owner of London-based Fulham FC, who had made it to the English top flight under Al Fayed in 2001. The Paris Hotel Ritz also belonged to his property. Al Fayed is survived by his wife Heini Wathen and their four children. His son Dodi was from his first marriage to Samira Khashoggi.