Cicity ​​of Mexico.- Princess Diana’s family home located in Mayfair, London, was put up for sale for the first time in 22 years, for the amount of 13.9 million dollars.

According to information from The Mirror portal, the house located on Farm Street belonged to Countess Raine Spencer, Diana’s stepmother, with whom she had a bad relationship.

The house was under the power of Lady Di after she herself expelled the countess following the death of her father, Count John Spencer, in 1992.

The property was sold to art collectors Alan and Mary Hobart, but after their deaths, in 2021 and February of this year, respectively, the house was put up for sale again.

The property has 4,894 square feet of construction with a total of four floors and five bedrooms, according to the City AM site.

Danish Arif, Mayfair Sales Director at estate agent Chestertons, highlighted some of the features of the house.

“This important family home is equipped and decorated to a high standard and benefits from magnificent reception rooms, a passenger lift giving access to all floors, well-appointed bedrooms and staff accommodation.

“With its aristocratic and royal connections, we anticipate great interest in this home from discerning buyers around the world. It is a trophy home with an illustrious history,” he told City AM