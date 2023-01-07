Evening dress of the princess will be sold at Sotheby’s auction for millions of rubles

An evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana is being sold at Sotheby’s in New York for millions of rubles. Relevant information appeared on website trading house.

It is a dark eggplant-colored dress made of silk and velvet, strapless and with a tulip-shaped skirt, completed with three buttons at the back. This piece of clothing, created in 1989 by fashion designer Viktor Edelstein, is estimated by experts in the amount of 80 to 120 thousand dollars (5.8 to 8.7 million rubles). It is put up for auction for the second time, after it was also sold at Sotheby’s in 1997.

It is known that in the specified outfit, Princess Diana, among other things, appeared on the pages of Vanity Fair magazine in 1997, notes Forbes. So, the photographer Mario Testino became the author of the shooting, made three months before her death.

In December, it was reported that Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross would be sold at auction for 10 million rubles. The accessory became famous thanks to the appearance of the mother of Princes Harry and William at a charity ball in 1987.