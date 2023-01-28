Princess Diana’s purple silk velvet dress was sold at Sotheby’s for a record $604,800, the TV channel reported. CNN on Saturday, January 28th.

At auction, the dress was sold for five times as much – it was exhibited for $120,000. It was reportedly especially loved by the princess in the early 1990s. In this dress, designed by Victor Edelstein, the princess is depicted in a royal portrait and took part in a photo shoot in 1997 for Vanity Fair magazine shortly before her death.

For the first time, the dress was presented in the autumn collection of the British couturier Victor Edelstein in 1989. It subsequently went under the hammer at a Christie’s charity auction a month before Diana’s death in 1997 for $24,000.

According to Vanity FairIn early 1997, Princess Diana decided to auction off 79 cocktail and evening dresses she wore during her time as Princess of Wales. She planned to send the proceeds to the AIDS Foundation and the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she served as president.

On January 30, 2022, a portrait of Lady Diana by American artist Nelson Shanks was sold at Sotheby’s. The painting was purchased for $201.6 thousand, a figure 10 times higher than expected.

A year earlier, on July 28, it was reported plans to auction a 40-year-old piece of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 23 wedding cakes. The dessert was originally given to Moira Smith, a member of the royal family who kept the coating of the confection in good condition with cling film.

Before that, on July 18, it became known that Princess Diana’s children’s bike was put up for sale. Its starting price was $27.5 thousand.

The Princess of Wales passed away on August 31, 1997. Diana’s life was claimed by a car accident that occurred on the Alma bridge in Paris.