The 1995 interview of Princess Diana of Wales by the British public broadcaster BBC is considered one of the most explosive in history. An investigation found that it was obtained by cheating: a BBC mea culpa that arrived late and has jeopardized its credibility.

“There are three in this marriage.” This was one of Princess Diana’s explosive confessions to the British BBC network in one of the most famous interviews in history. It was 1995 and the appearance of the princess offered a rare window into the British Royal House.

That statement confirmed what was at the time a crying secret: the love story between her husband, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall. More than two decades later, it was revealed that the interview was obtained in a “dishonest” manner.

Each confession of the princess is engraved in the British collective memory. A princess Diana who looked sad and in pain told that she suffered from eating disorders, spoke of her infidelity and her difficult marital relationship and with the royal family.

Aired on the BBC’s Panorama program on November 20, 1995, the interview was seen by 23 million people in the United Kingdom alone, according to figures from the chain itself. It was the exclusive that all the media were chasing: the woman who was destined to be the Queen of England, exposing her private life on television.

The interview was one of the drops that broke the camel’s back also within the Royal House itself: a month after it was broadcast, Diana and Prince Charles, then separated, announced their divorce, approved by Queen Elizabeth.

A network of lies by journalist Martin Bashir

Twenty-five years later, an independent investigation commissioned by the BBC and led by former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson found that the interviewer, Martin Bashir, whom he called “dishonest,” created a deliberate plan with false evidence to gain confidence. of the princess and then get the interview.

“What Mr. Bashir did was not an impulsive act done spontaneously. It was carefully planned, ”says the 127-page report, the result of the investigation.

In August 1995, Bashir contacted Diana’s younger brother, Earl Spencer, to tell him that he had access to evidence that would prove an alleged conspiracy against the princess, himself, and the Spencer family.

Bashir told Spencer, among others, that his head of security, ex-soldier Alan Waller, was being paid for spying on Diana and the family and showed him fake bank statements made by a BBC graphic designer.

Archive image of journalist Martin Basheer, who “dishonestly” interviewed Princess Diana for the BBC, according to an investigation by the British network into the exclusive he obtained on November 15, 1995. © Reuters

Bashir also told him that Prince Charles’s private secretary was recording Diana’s private conversations and that the princess’s own secretary was part of the conspiracy.

Stunned to hear such a story, with a complex network that involved intelligence agencies, the media, journalists, and Diana’s trusted workers, Spencer’s younger brother says he called an executive of the Panorama program to ask about Bashir, whom that executive called it “one of my best”.

With that certainty, Spencer arranged a meeting for Diana to hear from Bashir himself the details of the alleged conspiracy. From then on, it would be a matter of weeks for Diana to agree to the interview, conducted in total secrecy in her private apartment in Kensington Palace.

The first leaks of the hoax

One of the first surprised by the interview was the designer who made the fake bank statements, a job for which he received a payment of £ 250 from public resources, and who told his superiors that Bashir commissioned him to do the job.

Doubts would soon begin among the BBC Panorama team, which were later leaked to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, which published an investigation with the evidence of the falsity of the extracts.

First, Bashir assured his bosses that he never showed the false excerpts to Diana to convince her of the interview nor to his brother to get closer. Later, he acknowledged that he did.

“Journalists of that time did a lot of questionable things. He operated in an environment where this was more common than now ”, explains the director of the journalism program at the University of the Arts London, Simon Hinde, who says that“ this behavior has been eradicated ”.

In 2020, Earl Spencer asked the BBC for a new investigation to shed light on the whole truth.

The mistakes of the BBC, the British public broadcaster

The interview was considered the great exclusive of this media. But precisely that pride unleashed a cascade of cover-ups, errors, failed procedures and parameters of journalistic ethics that were skipped.

It is true that the British network did an internal investigation in 1996, but Bashir was quickly exonerated, although executives soon learned that the journalist lied and created the bank statements to access Diana’s family and then her to gain their trust.

Internal documents of the same corporation, made public in a special edition of Panorama, issued the same Thursday, May 20, in which the results of the investigation were known, show the cover-up of the directors and their lack of actions to get to the bottom of the done.

The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the BBC for its failures over Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Princess Diana and said that his lies and deceit contributed to her fear, paranoia and isolation in the last years of her life. – Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 20, 2021



Martin Bashir left the BBC in 1998 to work for the ITV channel, but was hired again in 2016 as editor of religious affairs, a position he resigned on May 14 on health issues.

Professor Hinde emphasizes that the BBC’s error will be used by politicians who for years have wanted to make changes to the structure and essence of the public channel with the aim of “making it less problematic for the Government.” In addition, he maintains that “this opportunity will be taken to try to reduce his authority.”

The credibility and seriousness of the public channel has undoubtedly been hit.

The consequences of skipping journalistic ethics

Princess Diana married Prince Charles when she was 19 years old. He suffered from anxiety, fear and eating disorders: his mental health was affected, among others, by the relentless persecution of tabloid photographers who became his shadow to capture an image that they could sell for high figures.

There is no doubt: Martin Bashir took advantage of the princess’s weaknesses to convince her that her greatest fears were true and to agree to the interview deceived.

“We have learned that ethics matter. Some journalists of that time thought that the ethical rules were something that had to be skipped rather than followed, ”Hinde emphasizes.

But it is also true that Diana wanted to tell her truth. This was not the first scandalous interview the princess gave: in 1992, journalist Andrew Morton wrote Diana in her own words, which contains some of the same disclosures.

“Although Martin Bashir was absolutely wrong to use that tactic, I don’t think that in any way changed what she wanted to say,” says Bonetti.

Diana’s family reaction

Diana’s two sons, Princes William and Harry, separately criticized the BBC’s role. The declaration of William, second in line to the British throne, was especially harsh.

“The misleading way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a great contribution to make my parents’ relationship worse and since then it has hurt countless people, “he stressed.

William added that “it brings an indescribable sadness to know that the failures of the BBC contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those last years with her.”

Diana’s family, but especially her son Harry, claim that this interview started a series of events that ended with her death. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices eventually took his life,” said Harry.

Also Earl Spencer, the younger brother involved in the plot, said that Diana lost trust in key people for her and was without any protection. “The irony is that I met Martin Bashir on August 31, 1995, because exactly two years later she died. I draw a line between the two events ”.

Since Diana’s death in 1997, journalism specialized in the “Royals”, the Royal House of the United Kingdom, made a deep reflection of the methods and tactics of its coverage. The conclusion: not everything is valid. Since then the code of conduct has been respected, achieving a little more respect for the private life of the royal family.