Only 14-year-old Sil is breaking through as a singer, dancer and actor: ‘If someone wants to take a picture with me, I think: huh?’

Sil van der Zwan is only 14 years old, but already has an impressive resume. De Zoetermeer can now even be seen with a leading role in his first feature film. “If someone wants to take a picture with me, I think: huh, why with me? I’m just Sil.”