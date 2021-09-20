The focus is on Princess Charlène of Monaco and the royal family. Not only the health of the princess is a topic of conversation, but also the marriage to Albert.

Monaco – Charlène has been making the headlines about the Principality of Monaco for months. The central topic is the health of the 43-year-old Princess of Monaco. She is still in South Africa and is said to be still ailing. But not only her health is causing a stir, but also rumors about a possible marriage crisis between her and Prince Albert II.

An aunt of Albert had fueled the rumors with her statements. She had claimed that Charlene would not return to Monaco. Now friends of the royal family have commented on it. For one, Nicole Coste, Albert’s former lover, gave details.

Coste, who has an illegitimate son with the prince, sharply criticized Charlène. She sent the then seven-year-old Alexandre Grimaldi Corste to the staff wing. “During the engagement period, I experienced things that alarmed and shocked me,” Coste told the French magazine Paris Match.

Insiders give details: Princess Charlène of Monaco tries to “keep the family together”

On the other hand, a confidante Charlènes also commented on the Royals. In an interview with People magazine, he doubted what Coste said. “Indeed, Charlène was always the one who tried to keep the whole family together,” the anonymous source emphasized. He also contradicted the rumors of a marriage crisis between Charlène and Albert: The Prince of Monaco has already commented on it.

He said: “She is a kind of heroine for the children.” Nevertheless, it was not easy for Charlène to integrate her husband’s two illegitimate children – including Alexandre – into her life. “I don’t want to say that she always wants the children around her because there are arguments on many fronts,” explains the insider. When asked about the topic, Albert also gave details to People magazine: “She now accepts it more.”

Due to her health condition, however, Charlène is locally bound to South Africa. The healing process from the infection currently prohibits air travel. As a result, the Princess of Monaco recently missed the start of school for her children, Gabriella and Jacques. (do)

