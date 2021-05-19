Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi await his first son in common as announced this Wednesday morning by Buckingham Palace in a statement.

The 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who married the Italian property developer in September 2020, would be expecting the baby for this fall of 2021.

The queen would have been informed in the first place, as protocol dictates, and both families are delighted with the news.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. 📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021

This new pregnancy would have brought a lot joy to the monarch, who is mourning the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last month at the age of 99.

The baby will be the second grandson Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and the Queen’s twelfth great-grandson, following the upcoming arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child.

Princess Beatrice became aunt for the first time earlier this year, when her sister, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to their first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9.

When Beatriz and Edo got married, it was their first nuptials, but he I was already a father from a four-year-old boy, from a previous relationship, named Christopher Woolf.

Princess Beatrice of York and Italian Count Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a ceremony without guests, due to the pandemic.

A secret wedding

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi they got married by surprise on July 17, 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic ruined their wedding plans.

The link was held in the windsor castle with the presence of her grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, along with a select group of guests, including other close members of the British royal family.

More than a fairy tale, the wedding preparations were a horror movie for the bride, who from before the engagement dinner was chaining a dislike with another, until she had to settle for a lackluster wedding.

Beatriz is the daughter of Prince Andrés, who was involved in the Epstein Case, Photo DPA.

First was the scandal of the prince Andrew, Beatriz’s father, involved in the Epstein case, which predicted a controversial wedding and lackluster by its presence.

The resignation of Andrés and the “Megxit” arrived – the estrangement of the royal family of Harry and Meghan Markle. Later, it was speculated that this link would not be able to take place on the scheduled day. And so it happened.

The link was to take place in the Royal Chapel, in the Palace of St. James, in London, with 150 guests and then Queen Elizabeth II would host a bridal luncheon in Buckingham, which would have been the palace’s first betrothal celebration since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, but it couldn’t be.

Source: La Vanguardia.

LGP