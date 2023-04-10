It will be a festive day for Princess Ariane. The youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima celebrates her 16th birthday today.

In principle, the birthdays of the princesses are never publicly celebrated. Ariane, like her sisters Amalia and Alexia, is kept out of the spotlight as much as possible, the royal couple once said. In just over two weeks, with King’s Day, the princess will traditionally be seen again.

The princess was born in The Hague on April 10, 2007 and goes to school at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague. In her free time she enjoys horseback riding, hockey, drawing, playing the guitar and jazz ballet.

Prince Floris, the youngest son of Princess Margriet and Pieter van Vollenhoven, also has his birthday on the same day as Ariane. He turned 48 on Monday.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: