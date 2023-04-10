It will be a festive day for Princess Ariane. The youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima celebrates her 16th birthday today.
In principle, the birthdays of the princesses are never publicly celebrated. Ariane, like her sisters Amalia and Alexia, is kept out of the spotlight as much as possible, the royal couple once said. In just over two weeks, with King’s Day, the princess will traditionally be seen again.
The princess was born in The Hague on April 10, 2007 and goes to school at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague. In her free time she enjoys horseback riding, hockey, drawing, playing the guitar and jazz ballet.
Prince Floris, the youngest son of Princess Margriet and Pieter van Vollenhoven, also has his birthday on the same day as Ariane. He turned 48 on Monday.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Princess #Ariane #celebrates #16th #birthday
Leave a Reply