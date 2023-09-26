Surprise with the coat of arms for the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Halewood, England. Visiting the workers of the historic plant was Princess Anne, daughter of the late Elizabeth II and sister of the current King George III of England. The emotion of all the employees of the historic factory was enormous, as they joined the management to greet the second of Elizabeth II’s four children (the other two princes are Andrew and Edward).

Trevor Leeks, JLR Halewood Operations Director

“I am delighted to join His Royal Highness, the Lord Lieutenant, the guests of honor and my Jaguar Land Rover family in celebrating our diamond anniversary of car manufacturing in Halewood – commented Trevor Leeks, JLR Halewood Operations Director – While the story of Halewood it started 60 years ago under different ownership, many of our wonderful people have been part of this family from that era to JLR management today.”

The Inclusive Hub is also present

Even the local charity, The Inclusive Hub, was invited to the royal visit after being selected by JLR employees to donate a vehicle, as part of an internal recognition programme. The Princess then presented the charity with a Discovery Sport, built in Halewood, by JLR. “This extraordinary gift from JLR will help us deliver an important support for many disabled or socially isolated people – he said Liam Starkey, Coach and Director of The Inclusive Hub – The new vehicle will help us give more people access to our fitness sessions, school awareness sessions, mental health meetings, parent support groups and food bank.”