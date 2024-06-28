Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, left the hospital this Friday after the accident with a horse on Sunday, which left him with minor injuries and a concussion, Buckingham Palace announced.

Anne of England, 73, was discharged from Bristol’s Southmead Hospital where she was under observation and returned to her rural residence in Gatcombe Park (west of London) on Friday morning, according to the official statement.

Her husband, Tim Laurence, conveyed “My sincere thanks to the team at Southmead Hospital for their care and kindness during his wife’s short stay.”

Tim Laurence, a retired British Royal Navy officer, had stated on Wednesday that his wife was recovering “slowly” after the accident allegedly caused by a horse, although its exact origin is unknown. “She will come out when she is recovered,” Laurence added a few days ago.

“The princess is recovering well,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace also confirmed.

Princess Anne during Trooping the Color 2024. Photo:x: Royal Family

Why was the accident caused?

Announcing his hospitalization, the third this year for a member of the royal family, after the operations of Charles III and Princess Catherine, Buckingham Palace reported on Monday that the incident took place the day before in Gatcombe Park.

According to British media, the accident caused memory problems, and the princess could not accurately remember what happened while walking around her property.

According to his doctors, His “minor” head injuries could have been caused by being hit by a horse.

For now, according to the information that emerged this Friday, Princess Anne will remain at her rural residence in Gatcombe Park while she recovers and will only resume her public activities when she receives the green light from her doctors.

Britain's Princess Anne on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot, west London. Photo:AFP

The princess’s official engagements scheduled for this week had been cancelled.including attending Tuesday’s banquet for the visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan, Buckingham Palace added.

The imperial couple’s visit began on Tuesday with a lavish reception at Horse Guards Parade in central London. They then rode by carriage to Buckingham Palace alongside the British monarchs. The emperors arrived in London on Saturday and held informal activities over the weekend.

The visit, which lasted until this Thursday, It takes place a week before the British legislative elections on July 4.

Princess Anne is the most active member of the royal family, with hundreds of engagements a year. In 2023, she attended more events than King Charles III.

The cancers of King Charles III and Princess Catherine, wife of William, heir to the throne, have increased their presence at engagements this year.

Princess Anne has two children, Peter and Zara, from her first marriage to the equestrian Mark Phillips, Olympic champion in equestrian sports at the 1972 Munich Games.

Following her divorce from Mark Phillips in 1992, the princess remarried nine months later to Timothy Laurence, a retired British Royal Navy officer.