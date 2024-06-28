Princess Anne (London, 73 years old), sister of King Charles III, was discharged from hospital this Friday, June 28 after having been admitted since last Sunday to be treated for trauma and minor head injuries caused by an alleged blow from a horse. Anne of England, who is already at home, had to be transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, in the west of England, after suffering an accident at her Gatcombe Park estate. Her husband, Tim Laurence (London, 69 years old), has thanked the hospital workers for their work during these days: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the entire team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s brief stay,” he said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. According to the note, the princess will recover at home and will resume her official duties when her doctors allow it.

Laurence, who married Princess Anne in 1992, has been keeping the media informed of his wife’s progress, and according to him, she has been recovering “slowly.” Although the origin of the injuries has not been officially confirmed, doctors have linked them to a blow from the head or leg of a horse. At the time of the accident, Anne of England’s children, Zara and Peter – from her previous marriage to Captain Mark Phillips – were also at the estate. This setback has forced the princess, one of the members of the British royal family with the most official commitments, to cancel a trip to Canada that was planned for the end of this week. She also missed the state banquet at Buckingham in honour of the emperors of Japan. The princess apologised “to those whom I have disappointed or caused inconvenience” for what happened, she said earlier this week in a note picked up by Efe when it became known that she had to cancel her commitments.

A day after his hospital admission was made public, he Daily Mail published last Tuesday that Princess Anne suffered temporary amnesia as a result of the blow supposedly inflicted by a horse. “She seems unable to remember exactly what happened,” said the British tabloid. Even so, she was expected to be discharged at the end of this week and no complications have arisen that have prevented this, so the princess will be able to continue recovering calmly from home after her incident with a horse, as confirmed by sources close to the Windsors. to the British media. His love for these animals goes back a long way, he won a gold medal at the 1971 European Eventing Championships and also competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a member of the British equestrian team, becoming the first member of the royal family to participate in this competition.

Anne of England has carried out a third of the royal engagements so far in 2024, a particularly unfortunate year for the Windsors. Her brother, King Charles III, and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, were forced to withdraw from public duties to undergo cancer treatment. Prince William also temporarily retired from public life to be with his wife and three children. While the monarch and the heir have already resumed their schedule practically normally, the Princess of Wales is still on leave. However, not only has Princess Anne continued her busy schedule of public engagements, she has also taken on state duties abroad that would otherwise have fallen to the king or his heir. That was the case with her trip to Canada, now canceled and for which new dates are being sought.

Princess Anne is the second daughter of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and was third in line to the throne when she was born in 1950. She is now 17th in line.