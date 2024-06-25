Health conditions improve Princess AnneKing Charles’s sister, is in hospital with concussion suffered in a crash at her country estate, her husband Tim Laurence said, speaking to reporters outside Southmead Hospital in Bristol, western England, where she was taken on Sunday evening.

A retired Navy commander and married to Anna since 1992, Laurence said his wife is “recovering”, adding that they are both “deeply grateful” to the medical teams who treated her at the scene and in hospital.