Royal family, Princess Anne against her brother Charles

“Streamlining the monarchy? It doesn’t seem like a good idea”: to speak like this is the princess Annasecond child of Elizabeth II and younger sister of Charles IIIin a rare and exclusive interview with the Canadian broadcaster CBS at St. James’s Palace in London. All on the eve of the awaited coronation ceremony of King Charles, scheduled for May 6th next to Westminster Abbey.

The interview caused a stir in the British media, as Princess Anne’s statements focus mostly on plans to streamline the British monarchy attributed to the new ruler. A real attack, therefore, on one of the pillars of the reign of Charles, who has promised a royal family for years economically more sustainable.

Read also: Harry at the coronation of King Charles III, but without his wife Meghan

According to the broadcaster, the king would intend decrease the number of reals that revolve around the Windsor house, in order to reduce costs and make it that way closer to the people. But according to Princess Anne “this alleged ‘streamlining’ seems to have been noticed on a day when there were actually very few people around. I wouldn’t say that’s the case”. Indeed, Anna claims that it is necessary “a discussion about the future of our family“. Furthermore, he continues, “I would like to emphasize that the monarchy provides with the Constitution a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite difficult to obtain in any other way”.

Nevertheless, Anna will be there second most important woman for King Charles, after Queen Consort Camilla. She is in fact very close to her brother. She was next to him during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and other official occasions. And she will be too next Saturday, when she, in the course of the coronation ceremony, she will fill the prestigious role of her “Gold Stick Waiting“, which was historically reserved for people in charge of guaranteeing the personal safety of the sovereign. A very welcome task for the princess who, in this way, “will not have problems with which dress to wear”, since she will wear themilitary uniform.

Subscribe to the newsletter

