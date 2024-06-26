“Slow recovery” for Princess Anne. Upon leaving the hospital, after visiting his wife, Timothy Laurence assured that Princess Anne is “slowly recovering”.

King Charles’ sister, 73, has been hospitalized at Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening with concussion and minor head injuries suffered in an accident with a horse while walking on her country estate. According to the medical team, the head injuries are compatible with a possible impact with the head or legs of a horse. Tim Laurence spent two and a half hours with her wife today. “It will come out when it’s ready” he responded to those who asked him to resign.