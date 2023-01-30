Princess Amalia and the royal couple have arrived in Aruba, the second stop on their tour of the Antilles. Aruba is a separate country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Crown Princess smells that in the protocol surrounding a state visit.



Jeroen Schmale



30 Jan. 2023

Just before King Willem-Alexander and the Aruban governor Alfonso Boekhoudt inspect the guard of honor at the statue of Queen Wilhelmina in Oranjestad, one of the marines from that guard of honor is grabbed under his armpits and taken away. He had been staggering for a moment, in his uniform, in the heat.

These are scenes that Princess Amalia may also know from films, but which are now almost unfolding before her eyes. The national anthems of the Netherlands and Aruba are sounding, her father tied a tie this morning and put on a jacket – unlike Saturday, when he was still walking around in shirt sleeves on Bonaire. See also Sanctions Finnish citizenship could protect oligarchs from forced listing - The President was also interested in the matter, says Erkki Tuomioja

The reception for the royal party in Aruba: listening to the national anthems of the Netherlands and the separate country within the kingdom, together with governor Alfonso Boekhoudt. © Brunopress



Amalia’s future kingdom

Bonaire is a special municipality in the Netherlands, Aruba a separate country within Amalia’s future kingdom. That difference is clearly noticeable here, in Oranjestad. The first morning of the Oranjes in Aruba is largely devoted to protocol and the princess takes that very nicely on this two-week introduction visit.

So a guard of honor has been set up, in the parliament building there is a meeting with the members of the States of Aruba and a lunch with the Council of Ministers. All parts that are often on the program during state visits. Although the tour of Aruba is not a state visit – after all, King Willem-Alexander is also the monarch here – it does have the same allure on this Monday morning.

Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia wave to the crowd on their first morning in Aruba. © Brunopress



Amalia day

In between, the princess, like her parents, shakes hands with hundreds of school students waving flags on LG Smith Boulevard. Then they stop for a performance by the learning orchestra, with students from the Princess Amalia School in Oranjestad. “They know who the princess is, because her picture hangs in our building. And on her birthday, December 7, we always celebrate Amalia Day with the students”, says Leilani De Cuba, teacher of group 4 (‘although we are still talking about the sixth form’). See also Athletics | Swedish pole vaulting prodigy Duplantis broke the outdoor world record: "This was the least I could do"

“We used to be the annex of the Koningin Beatrix School, until we went on our own two feet. Then we had to come up with a special name and we immediately thought of the princess. It is very special for us to see her in our city today.”

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast ‘Van Oranje’, a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode. See also Archeology Five ancient tombs were found in Egypt - an expert presents a well-preserved find on video





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Royal House here: