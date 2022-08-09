Princess Amalia is currently waiving membership of the Amsterdam Student Corps and the Amsterdam Female Students Association (ASC/AVSV)

According to the Government Information Service (RVD), the princess has ‘now’ refrained from joining the controversial student body. It is unclear whether this will apply to her entire student life. The RVD also does not want to discuss Amalia’s reasons for not applying for membership at the moment.

Recently there was a fuss about a video that appeared online of the celebration of the 34th lustrum of ASC/AVSV. During that party at the NDSM wharf in Amsterdam, speeches were held at a meeting of male students in which women were dismissed as ‘whores’. For example, the gentlemen said they would break women’s necks to ‘stick their dicks in’. Women were also referred to as ‘semen buckets’ in a speech.

Princess Amalia will start the upcoming academic year at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) with the bachelor's degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE). Amalia told her biographer Claudia de Breij last year that she would like to join the corps in her student city. ,,With a year club, all the trimmings."

Her father, then Prince Willem-Alexander, was a member of Minerva, the Leiden student corps, during his student days. His mother Princess Beatrix and Princess Juliana preceded him in this.

To Claudia de Breij, Amalia indicated that she wanted to follow the bachelor's part of her studies (three years) in the Netherlands, and then spend a number of study years abroad. In addition to the corps, there are about 60 smaller student associations in the capital. At one of the largest and oldest, LANX, nobody wants to answer the question this afternoon whether the princess has filled in a registration form with that association.

Another possibility is that she will become a member of ASC/AVSV at a later date, when the most recent advertising storm surrounding the association has somewhat abated.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do this because we want to have a conversation with people who stand for what they say, and who also put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.