with photosDuring a walk through the Otrabanda district, in Willemstad on Curaçao, Princess Amalia was presented with a painting by an artist who also makes many colorful murals in the renovated neighborhood. The princess, who was on a tour of the Antilles with her parents, thanked the painter extensively in Dutch and Spanish.

,,I like it a lot. I really can’t paint at all myself, so I think it’s great if other people can do that,” said Amalia in Dutch, after which she thanked the maker again in Spanish. Spanish is literally her native language, given Queen Máxima’s Argentinian descent.

After a chaotic start to the first full day of the Oranjes on Curaçao, there was more peace in Otrabanda. King Willem-Alexander was impressed by the increased quality of life in the former problem neighbourhood. During previous visits, in 1987 and 1992, people were really discouraged from walking through the district, the monarch told his tour guides.

He and Queen Máxima celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in Curaçao on Thursday. For that reason they dine in the evening with 21 inhabitants of the island. Earlier in the day they visit two other neighborhoods of Willemstad: Punda and Scharloo.

