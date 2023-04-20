The royal couple and the princesses will be treated to performances in Ahoy by Davina Michelle, Winne, Gerard Cox and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, among others. The party is open to the public free of charge for the first time this year, because of Willem-Alexander’s 10-year reign. Normally, the King’s Day concert is organized in the city where King’s Day is celebrated for those involved in organizing it.

The concert will be broadcast on NPO 2 in the evening on King’s Day.

