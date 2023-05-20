Princess Alexia (17) has completed her exams at UWC Atlantic College in Wales and will hear at the beginning of July whether she actually passed. The flying out of the school is celebrated in Wales with the traditional Leavers Celebration. Alexia’s parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and Princess Ariane were also present on Saturday.

Princess Alexia left for Wales almost two years ago to complete the last years of her high school at UWC Atlantic College. The so-called international baccalaureate is a substitute for the last two years of pre-university education. It is not yet clear what the next step in the life of the middle daughter of the royal couple will be.

Alexia's father also attended Atlantic College in Wales in the 1980s. In the summer of 2021, King Willem-Alexander said he regretted not being able to look around with her before Alexia's time in Wales. Corona restrictions made that impossible at the time. So he was present at the Leavers Celebration on Saturday. Only Princess Amalia was missing from the royal family.

Last week it was announced that Princess Ariane (16) will start another UWC (United World College) after the summer. She completes her pre-university education with two years at UWC Adriatic in Italy. At the moment United World College Adriatic is studying 173 students with 81 different nationalities. This year the school celebrates its 40th anniversary. The college is located in Duino, near Trieste, an hour and a half east of Venice.

