Princesa do Solimões-AM secured qualification for the second phase of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship by drawing without goals with Águia de Marabá-PA this Saturday afternoon (22) at Gilberto Mestrinho Stadium, Gilbertão, in Manacapuru. The match, valid for the 14th and last round of the initial phase of the competition, was broadcast live on TV Brazil in partnership with TV Encontro das Águas.

With the result, Tubarão do Norte reached 19 points, rising to 4th place in the Group 1 classification. Azulão, who entered the field already classified, ended the initial phase of the competition in 3rd place in the bracket with 24 points. The other classifieds were Nacional-AM, 1st place with 30 points after beating Humaitá by 2-0, and Tuna Luso, 2nd with 28 points after a 1-0 triumph against Trem.

Seeking victory from the first minute to guarantee the place with greater tranquility, Princesa do Solimões took advantage of the fact of playing at home to put a lot of pressure on Águia de Marabá. And this posture almost paid off in the 23rd minute of the second half when Max Nóbrega was brought down inside the area by Concrete. But Luquinha took the penalty kick badly and threw out Tubarão do Norte’s chance of victory. But, as Humaitá lost to Nacional despite playing in Florestão, the draw was enough to guarantee the spot.

After confirming the classification, the coach of Princesa do Solimões, Aderbal Lana, declared to the TV Encontro das Águas team that the important thing was to reach the classification, even with the wasted penalty: “We dominated the match, created situations and missed a penalty. But we managed to qualify, and that’s what matters.”

Definition in Group 2

Another group that had its situation defined this Saturday afternoon was group 2. The first place went to Ferroviário, leader with 36 points after a 2-0 victory over Fluminense-PI. Who secured the second was Atlético-CE, runner-up with 23 points after the 1-0 triumph over Maranhão, which advanced in third with 21 points. The last classified of the key was Parnahyba, who finished the first phase in 4th after being in the 1 to 1 with Tocantinópolis.