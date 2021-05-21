Princes William and Henry have charged harshly against the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir for “the deceptive way” in which the reporter obtained an explosive interview with his mother, Princess Diana, in which she detailed the turbulence of their marriage with Prince Charles. They did so hours after the release of an independent investigation that revealed that Bashir used forged documents to obtain Lady Di’s exclusive testimony in 1995, and that the BBC authorities did not adequately investigate how he obtained it.

Broadcast during the Panorama program in 1995 and followed by 23 million viewers, the interview propelled the career of Martin Bashir, now 58, and was a real media bomb. According to Guillermo, the interview “contributed a lot” to the Her parents’ relationship outbreak, while the lack of BBC controls “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in the last years of Diana’s life. Lady Di and Carlos divorced in 1996 and she died a year later, at the age of 36, in a car accident in Paris, when she was being chased by reporters from the pink press.

Lady Di claimed that there were “three people” in her marriage – alluding to Carlos’ relationship with Camila Parker Bowles – and admitted that she herself was having an affair. But, according to the independent investigation, the journalist was accused of falsifying documents to get the interview for the BBC’s Panorama program. “Through his deceptive behavior, Bashir managed to organize the meeting that led to the interview,” says the report, prepared by retired Supreme Court Justice John Dyson. “It is my firm opinion that this Panorama program has no legitimacy and should not be broadcast again,” declared the second in line to the throne in a lengthy statement read in person at Kensington Palace.

In his own statement, Enrique has stated that the report was “the first step towards justice and truth”, but that the deceptive practices exposed influenced the death of his mother and continue to be widely used today. “The domino effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices finally took its life,” added Enrique.

Lady Di, with her children in 1991. / RC

The Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie, has stated that he “accepts the conclusions” of this investigation. “Although the report indicates that Diana, Princess of Wales, was in favor of the idea of ​​conducting an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process of obtaining the interview did not measure up to what the public has a right to expect. We are truly sorry, ”Davie said.

The deception



Bashir would have shown Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, bank statements – which turned out to be false – showing that people were paid to spy on their sister. According to the latter, this was what led him to introduce the journalist to Lady Di. “By showing Count Spencer those false excerpts […]”Bashir tricked him into organizing a meeting with Princess Diana,” says the report, which denounces a “serious violation” of the BBC’s editorial rules.

“It was something stupid and an act that I deeply regret,” Bashir excused himself, assuring that these extracts did not play any determining role in Diana’s “personal choice” to answer his questions. At the same time, he praised “the brave decision of the princess to tell her story, to speak bravely about the difficulties she faced.”

After this interview, the reporter continued his career in the United States, before returning to the United Kingdom to work for the BBC, until his resignation. In addition to Lady Di, she also interviewed Michael Jackson as part of a documentary recorded in 2003 for ITV. In mid-May this year, the BBC announced that Bashir was leaving the network for health reasons. Since 2016, he was in charge of religious coverage for the group.