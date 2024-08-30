Prince William and Prince Harry attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday, August 28, the British newspaper reported. The Sun, and other media have been able to confirm this. However, according to some of those present, the two princes avoided each other while they were there.

Prince Harry’s move came as a surprise. Just a few days ago, the Duke of Sussex announced that he would not travel to the United Kingdom for the funeral of his uncle, who died at the beginning of August, due to the “many challenges” that such trips pose, including the lack of security on British soil for him and his family.

Robert Fellowes was married to Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, and was also an advisor to Queen Elizabeth II between 1990 and 1999, whom he accompanied in numerous challenges, such as the annus horribilis. British media reported at the time that Harry had spoken to his mother’s siblings following Lord Fellowes’ death. All three – Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale – had publicly supported him in recent years amid ongoing tensions with members of the royal family.

Some mourners at the funeral have claimed that the brothers, who have been at odds since Harry stepped down from his royal duties, and most especially after the publication of his scandalous memoir, appeared to “keep their distance” during the service, not speaking to each other and “sitting apart at the back of the church after arriving very discreetly.” Despite the tension, a close family friend has revealed to The Associated Press that the brothers were “very close” to each other. The Sun who were “very happy to confirm that both princes were there.”

The last time that the two sons of Charles III coincided, at least publicly, was in May 2023, at the monarch’s coronation. On that occasion, the Duke of Sussex’s appearance was a flash in the pan. During the coronation ceremony, he remained discreetly in the background. During the ceremony, he sat in the third row, next to his cousins ​​Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands. He also did not appear in the most anticipated photograph, that of the entire royal family waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, since the youngest son of Charles of England was barely in London for 24 hours. As soon as the ceremony was over, he left the abbey and, according to the British media, got into a car headed to the airport.

More recently, after the British royal family announced in early February that the King was suffering from cancer, Harry confirmed that he had traveled to the United Kingdom to have a meeting with his father. “I love my family,” he said in an interview for the program Good Morning America ABC. “I got on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could,” she revealed. According to various media reports, it seems that the relationship between the wayward son and the monarch has deteriorated since then. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex claimed that King Charles no longer takes his calls.

On Prince Harry’s last visit to England, last May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London, the sporting event he founded for soldiers wounded in combat, he went without his wife and children, and did not meet with his father or his brother, Prince William, nor with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is also undergoing treatment for the cancer she announced she had on March 22.