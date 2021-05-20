Princes William and Harry criticized the former BBC journalist and the broadcaster itself for their controversial interview with their mother, Princess Diana. Writes about this NBC News.

The eldest son William said that the interview played a significant role in the deterioration of relations between his parents and hurt many people. He emphasized that Princess Diana was let down not only by the dishonest journalist, but also by the BBC leadership.

At the same time, Prince Harry accused the journalists of the fact that their actions played a fatal role for his mother, who died in a car accident due to the fault of the paparazzi chasing her. The younger brother noted that it was the chain reaction associated with unethical actions that ultimately took Princess Diana’s life.

Earlier, the BBC Corporation admitted that the interview of Princess Diana with journalist Martin Bashir in 1995 was organized using forged documents. It is noted that Bashir showed Diana’s brother Earl Spencer a fake bank statement in order to gain his trust and get in touch with the princess.

Martin Bashir, 58, quit his job at the BBC last week, citing health problems. In an interview with him in 1995, Princess Diana first spoke about Prince Charles’ adultery, their betrayals to each other and about her bulimia.