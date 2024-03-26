Rose Hanbury goes to court over rumors of an affair with Prince William

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Chumley, has notified a well-known US TV presenter that she is facing legal action for spreading gossip. About it writes Vanity Fair.

Hanbury took legal action and sent a legal notice to host Stephen Colbert after he called Hanbury Prince William's mistress on his show and linked the prince's alleged affair to the disappearance of William's wife, Kate Middleton, from the public eye.

“The Kingdom is alarmed by the disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well, now internet sleuths are speculating that Kate's absence may be due to her husband's infidelity – the future King of England, William. I think we all know who this supposed other woman is. Say it with me: Marquise Chumley—what a beautiful name!” Colbert said. He also called Hanbury “a marching band of fraud.”

The program aired before it became known that Kate Middleton was undergoing treatment for cancer. Hanbury's representatives commented on behalf of the client, who claimed that “the rumors are completely untrue.”

Rumors about a romance between Rose and Prince William have been circulating since 2019, but have not been confirmed.

Earlier, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle supported Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her family in connection with the news of cancer. “We wish Kate and her family health and recovery and hope they can recover in privacy and peace,” the couple said in a statement.