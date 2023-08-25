The wife of Prince William and his possible mistress reconciled after a quarrel

British tabloids wrote all week about the reconciliation of the spouse Prince William Kate Middleton and her neighbors, the Marquises of Chumley. The reason for the increased interest in such an ordinary event is the peculiar reputation of the marquise. Her secret affair with Kate’s husband, Prince William, became perhaps the only stain in his impeccable biography and led to the insulting nickname “Prince of the strap-on” sticking to the heir to the British throne.

The reason for the recent hype was the visit of Kate Middleton to her neighbors – the Marquis and Marquis of Chumley, who live six kilometers from the royal residence in Norfolk County. First, the wife of Prince William had lunch with them, then she was offered to go to a music festival nearby. Kate not immediately, but agreed. She did not attend such events before marriage, much less after, so this was new to her. Prince William himself did not go to visit and preferred to stay at home.

The scandal of the situation becomes clearer when you consider that the title of Marchioness Chumley belongs to the former model Rose Hanbury, who a few years ago was known as Prince William’s mistress.

What is Rose Hanbury famous for?

Rose Hanbury is two years younger than Kate Middleton and comes from a relatively modest but still aristocratic family. Her grandmother was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II, her mother threw parties for high society, and she herself acquired extensive connections in political circles in her youth.

At 21, Rose was photographed embracing the then prime minister in a swimsuit, and later worked as an assistant to influential conservative politician Michael Gove.

In 2009, Rose unexpectedly married the 49-year-old Marquis David Chumley, an aristocrat of a much higher flight than she and her relatives. He was related to the Rothschilds and bore the important court title of Lord Grand Chamberlain. The wedding was announced when Rose was already pregnant. Most of all, the friends of the Marquis were surprised by this: they were sure that he would remain a bachelor.

Rose soon had the chance to meet Kate and William, who lived nearby. The marquis went hunting with the prince, sometimes families visited each other, and their children played together. A closer friendship was hampered by the age difference: David Chumley was a father to both William and Kate, and his own wife.

Prince William’s mistress

In 2019, The Sun published an article claiming that Kate had a fight with Rose and did not want to see her again. What exactly was the reason for the scandal, was not specified. At the same time, Rose in the note was called Kate’s rival, and William, according to the publication, tried to reconcile them, but achieved nothing.

The note hung on the site for only a few hours, after which it was deleted. Since then, the British tabloids have diligently avoided this topic, so the discussion has moved to social networks.

The first to lay out everything was journalist and TV presenter Giles Coren. “Yes, it’s about adultery,” he wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t read that article, but I already know about treason.”

As it turned out, in court circles and neighboring chat rooms where Norfolk landowners communicate, the extramarital affair of Prince William and Rose Hanbury had long been discussed. “Actually, the rumors began to spread at parties at the end of last year,” noted edition of the Daily Mail. “It’s not entirely clear why, but they had some malevolent undertones.”

The most boring prince

The story of William’s affair is surprising for two reasons. On the one hand, this is perhaps the first high-profile scandal associated with the name of the prince. Although his youth was no less turbulent than that of Harry, he, unlike him, did not play pool naked and did not go to parties in a Nazi uniform. And after his marriage, he finally turned into the most boring member of the royal family with the only flaw – a steadily growing bald head.

The speed and brutality with which the royal family reacted to rumors of an affair involving William is highly unusual.

Usually Buckingham Palace does not pay the slightest attention to such publications. But this time the British tabloids were instantly told not to write about it. Probably, the threats were serious enough, because no one dared to disobey.

There was no official response, but some outlets mentioned that both William and Rose Hanbury were considering libel lawsuits.

No other effects were observed either. The Marquis and Marquise of Chumley were invited to the funeral of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, they were at the coronation of Charles III, and their son even became an honorary page and participated in the ceremony with the son of William and Kate.

The prince’s tastes are very specific

New details about William and Rose Hanbury’s romance emerged a year ago when celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi published an anonymous letter from a reader. Although Prince William was not directly mentioned in it, everything was clear and without names.

According to the author of the letter, it is common knowledge in London high society that the Prince adores pegging – a type of anal sex in which a woman uses a strap-on, or dildo, to penetrate a man. The prince’s wife did not share his passion, so he, with her consent, found a mistress.

In London and in English aristocratic circles, the extramarital affair of a member of the royal family is an open secret, which is talked about at parties and in newspaper editorials. At a press party, I was recently told that the real reason for the betrayal was the prince’s love of pegging. His wife is too old-fashioned for such things, but she doesn’t mind and is even very much in favor of him satisfying his sexual needs somewhere else. The main thing is that the connection should not be too emotional, not like with a past lover from a letter to DeuxMoi

There was no evidence in the letter, but they were not required. It explained everything: the rumors, and the reaction to them, and even the absence of visible signs of discord between Rose and Kate. Only one detail remained incomprehensible: a certain “past mistress” mentioned at the very end. But then no one thought about it.

On the day DeuxMoi was posted, the hashtags #princewilliamaffair (“Prince William’s betrayal”) and #princeofpegging (“Strap-on Prince”) trended on Twitter in the UK. This is an achievement: even William’s father was not awarded such a title, although there were much more mistresses and betrayals on his account. Now William has a chance to take a very peculiar place in history – monarchs with such predilections in England have not yet been heard of.