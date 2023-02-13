United Kingdom.- The day of Valentine’s Day is getting closer, and various media outlets have begun to speculate that Prince William of Wales would be creating a plan to free up his agenda and thus be able to spend that day with his alleged love affair, Rose Hanbury.

It must be remembered that many have been the means that ensure that the Prince William has been faithful to him for several years to his wife, the Wale’s princessKate Middleton, for this reason it is thought that on February 14, the future king of England seeks to spend it with his lover.

Everything seems to indicate that the supposed relationship between the eldest son of the King Charles III and Diana Princess of Wales with the British model and socialite it has become much stronger over time.

In fact, a few days ago it was revealed that Kate Middleton revealed to the manager of a flower shop that Prince William is not very detailed and that is why he does not expect any present for this day of love and friendship.

This statement caused the rumor of the romance between William and Rose Hanbury strengthened, something that left many thinking that for this reason the rightful heir to the English throne would celebrate with his lover.

It should be noted that the fact that Prince William clears his schedule is not surprising, since he has done this on more than one occasion to have some free time, and despite this he has missed his children’s games, since Kate Middleton has been seen alone with them.

Because of all this situation, the rumor that Prince Harry’s brother would spend this valentine with rose hanbury It has started to circulate everywhere.

However, since the entire entertainment world has its eyes on Prince William, chances are he is also planning to give him a little something before leaving with his lover.

However, nothing about this information has been confirmed or denied by Buckingham, so everything remains only speculation.