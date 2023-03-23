He Prince William of England visited Polish and British troops in Rzeszow on Wednesdayin eastern Poland and near the border with Ukraine, in the company of the Polish Defense Minister, Marius Blaszczak.

“At the Podkarpacka 3rd Territorial Defense Brigade there was a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Blaszczak and His Royal Highness Prince William with soldiers from the Polish Army and the British Armed Forces,” the Polish Ministry of Defense reported on its Twitter account.

(Also read: Russia issues warning if President Putin is captured: ‘Declaration of war’).

Blaszczak thanked the Polish and British troops, of which a total of 400 are deployed in Poland, the majority in the southeast of the country, to strengthen the security of NATO’s eastern flank for their service.

🇬🇧 Książe William na podkarpaciu.

Następca brytyjskiego tronu spotkał się z polskimi i brytyjskimi żołnierzami w #3PBOT. Książę Walii pytał o sytuację w regionie po 24.02.2022, a także o to, w jaki sposób organizowana była pomoc dla uchodźców 🇺🇦 . #KsiążęWalii #terytorialsi pic.twitter.com/rzbduyFr83 — Terytorialsi – Zawsze gotowi, zawsze blisko! (@terytorialsi) March 23, 2023

According to the Ministry, also the Prince of Wales hailed “extraordinary work for Ukraine” which he said the troops do.

Later, he visited a British base where he was briefed on the work of soldiers, in cooperation with the armed forces, to provide support to Ukraine.

(You can read: Ukraine receives the first four combat planes since the start of the war).

It is planned that the british crown prince return to Warsaw tonight, where you will visit a refugee center housing some 300 Ukrainian women and children who have fled the conflict.

There he will also meet with volunteers and with the mayor of the Polish capital, Rafal Trzaskowski.

It is expected that this Thursday, on the second and last day of his visit, Guillermo will be received by the Polish President Andrzej Dudaat the Presidential Palace, where, according to a statement from the Royal House, he will express his gratitude for the “generosity and hospitality” of the Polish people.

EFE