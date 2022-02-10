Britain’s Prince William visited a mangrove park in Abu Dhabi at the start of a visit focused on climate and environmental issues on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge will learn about efforts to combat the illegal spice trade and tour Dubai World Expo on his first visit to this Gulf country.

“Excited to get to Dubai,” he tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo taken from a plane window.

William will present his Earthshot Award, which recognizes innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife program with Emirati officials.

The visit also seeks to boost relations between the two countries after the Emirates, a former British protectorate, celebrated 50 years since its founding in 1971.

