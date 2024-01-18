The London media has been paying attention to the London Clinic since it was learned on Wednesday, January 17, that Princess Kate Middleton will spend the next 10-14 days in this hospital, where she is recovering from abdominal surgery to which she underwent successfully submitted this Tuesday. As expected, the visit of her husband, Prince William and heir to the British throne, did not take long to occur. The cameras captured images of King Carlos III's first-born son this Thursday, around 12:30 p.m., already leaving the clinic at the wheel of a black car.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has undergone a planned operation that was “successful” and, as reported by Kensington Palace, will continue to be hospitalized between 10 and 14 days, a period so long that it suggests that the diagnosis was serious. “It is understood that her condition does not involve cancer, but given the length of time she is expected to be in hospital and her slow return to royal duties, it is unlikely that her surgery would have been minor,” he explained. the newspaper The Times. The future queen of the British expressed her wish for personal medical information to be kept private and, based on medical advice, the royal house indicated that she is unlikely to return to her public duties until Easter; That is, about two months off. The palace also does not plan to provide data on the development of Prince William's wife unless there is significant information. It is expected that once she is discharged she will continue her recovery at her home in Windsor, just outside London.

According to British media, the Prince of Wales will also not assume official duties while she remains hospitalized and during her convalescence at her home on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Guillermo will dedicate the next few weeks, according to this information, to spending time with his wife and taking care of his three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 -, while that the princess's family supports her in her recovery. For its part, Guardian He recalled that the only health problem that Kate Middleton has had so far was hyperemesis gravidarum in her three pregnancies, which is manifested by the presence of intense and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

The hospital admission was not the only medical news from the British royal family this Wednesday, and William of England has not been the only one who has monopolized the spotlight due to the concern that his partner's health has raised a day later. Buckingham Palace reported that Charles III will undergo surgery next week. “Like thousands of men every year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend the hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king's public engagements will be postponed for a brief recovery period,” said the statement, which did not specify what day the intervention would take place. Less than 24 hours after the news, his wife, Queen Camilla, made a brief comment upon arriving at the Aberdeen Art Gallery, in the north of Scotland, on the occasion of the inauguration of a new space to provide help to people. victims of domestic violence. The monarch, 75 years old, “is fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work,” the queen said about the prostate treatment that the monarch will undergo.

Queen Camilla during a visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery, January 18, 2024. POOL (via REUTERS)

Charles III, who acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of Elizabeth II, remains these days at his private residence in Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire (in the north of Scotland). The health problems of two members of royalty leave three of their most important figures (Charles, William and Kate) out of action, so Queen Camilla will be almost the only member of the royal front line active in the coming days. . The British press speculated that Charles's sister, Princess Anne, 73, who recently completed a tour of Sri Lanka, would be willing to replace her brother at events scheduled in the coming weeks. But the palace assured The Times that the king will soon return to “reading and signing papers.”