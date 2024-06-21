LONDON. A black and white photo that portrays him smiling, as a child in the arms of King Charles, his father. Thus the Royal House wanted to wish the Prince of Wales, William, who turns 42 today. The image, shared on the Royal Family’s ‘X’ account, was taken at Kensington Palace in London on February 1, 1983. It was accompanied by the message: “Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales!”. The National Museum of the Royal Navy also shared a post congratulating Prince William on ‘X’, praising “his significant time with the Royal Navy as part of his military training, completing a two-month service in 2008”.



The congratulatory post also states that “the way he conducted his training was a testimony to his commitment to serving his country”. Since his last birthday, William has launched ‘Homewards’, a five-year commitment to eradicate homelessness in six locations across the UK. He is also involved in raising awareness of mental health and the Earthshot Prize, a £50 million environmental competition to find solutions to help the planet.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982. The eldest son of the then Prince and Princess of Wales. At just nine months old he accompanied his parents on a six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, a break with tradition that royal children were left at home in the care of governesses.





When their mother Diana died in Paris in 1997 William was just 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12. The Prince of Wales met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University and married in Westminster Abbey in 2011 after more than eight years of engagement. Their first child George was born in 2013, while Charlotte was born in 2015 and Louis in 2018. King Charles in 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth, appointed William and Kate the new prince and princess of Wales.