Britain’s Prince William accused the BBC of failing his mother, Princess Diana, and poisoning her relationship with his father, Prince Charles, after an investigation concluded that a journalist with the BBC was able to hold an interview with her in 1995 after providing false information.

This comes after a report published on Thursday, according to which an investigation concluded that Martin Bashir, a journalist with the authority, resorted to fraud, to win an interesting interview he had with Diana in 1995 and that the authority covered the matter.

During the interview conducted by the program (Panorama) and watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, Diana caused a shock when she admitted that she had entered into a relationship and mentioned details of her marriage to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles. Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

“I see the deceptive manner in which the interview was conducted greatly influenced what my mother said. The interview contributed a lot to making my parents’ relationship worse and has, since then, harmed countless others,” William, 38, said in a statement.

He added, “It is a matter of unspeakable sadness to know that the (BBC) defects contributed greatly to the fear, suspicion and isolation that I remember from those last years with her.”

In a separate statement released at the same time, William’s brother Harry did not refer to the BBC by name, but directed a broader criticism of the media and “the recurrent effect of the culture of exploitation and unethical practices that ultimately decimated her life.”

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you. This is the first step towards truth and justice,” said Harry, 36.

He added, “What worries me strongly is that such practices, and even worse, are still rampant today. The matter, at the time and now, is too large to be confined to a single port, one network, or a single propagation medium.”

“They let my mother down”

The BBC began the investigation, headed by former senior judge John Dyson, in November after Diana’s brother Charles Spencer said he had been tricked into meeting Bashir with her.

The Dyson report found that Bashir, who was then an unknown correspondent, showed Spencer false bank statements indicating that Diana was being wiretapped by security services and that two of her top aides were being paid to provide information about her. The report said that after the interview was aired, Bashir lied to his superiors about how he was able to conduct the interview.

As questions persisted, the agency’s directors failed to properly verify his version of events and concealed the facts. The investigation found that the BBC had failed to achieve “the high standards of integrity and transparency that characterize it,” and the corporation issued a written apology to Buckingham Palace.

William said the BBC should have investigated the matter properly when the issue was first raised in 1995.

He added that Princess Diana “was not only let down by a rogue reporter, but leaders in the (BBC) turned their faces instead of asking the tough questions.” “These defects identified by investigative journalists not only failed my mother and my family, but they also failed the people,” he added.