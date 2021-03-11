The British royal house has decided to go one step further in its response to the accusations of racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “My family is not racist by any means,” said Prince William, Henry’s brother and second in line to the throne, to the chambers of Sky News, during an official act he was attending this Thursday in East London. The Duke of Cambridge has further said that he had not yet spoken to his brother, but that he intended to do so.

It was not the defiant or irritated tone that some British media have tried to describe, but it was revealing of the state of mind of the members of the royal family. Guillermo wanted to give his brother, and public opinion, a forceful response, despite the fact that the queen’s strategy was at first to let the waters warm after a first official response. Buckingham Palace issued a short public statement on Tuesday in which it expressed its “concern” about the issues raised by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their interview with the American presenter, Oprah Winfrey, “especially those concerning race.” but in which he also expressed his intention to address the matter “in family and in private.”

Markle claimed during the two-hour program, broadcast first in the United States and 24 hours later in the United Kingdom, that someone from the royal family, without specifying who – although later the couple ruled out, through Winfrey herself, that it had been Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, Prince Philip – had shown concern about the skin color of the baby that the Duchess of Sussex was expecting at the time. Asked about the matter in the second part of the interview, to which he joined, Prince Henry insisted that he would never reveal the protagonists or the full content of that conversation. He did claim at least a couple of times that racism was an important factor in the couple’s decision to break ties with the royal family, renounce their official responsibilities and move to the United States.

Accusations of possible racism and neglect of the mental health problems that Markle suffered during her years in London have caused a major crisis in the British royal house. And they have also divided society between those who refuse to take seriously the words of the Duchess of Sussex and those who, in increasing numbers, consider that Buckingham Palace must seize the opportunity to adapt more to reality and promote a serious debate in the UK about its colonialist and slave-owning past and its attitude towards racism.

Despite the initial reaction, last Tuesday, from the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, who demanded that the accusations of racism made by the couple be taken “very seriously” because they “transcended the royal family itself”, the politicians The British have decided to sidestep the thorny issue. Boris Johnson made it clear from the outset that he was not in the habit of commenting on matters that refer to Buckingham Palace, and Starmer himself was satisfied this Thursday with the statement from the royal house, which assured that the family would address ” privately ”the matter.

Only one deputy, conservative David Amess, proposed that the House of Commons seek a space to debate the future role of the monarchy, “and thus make it clear that it is never smart for a family to air their disputes in public, because everyone ends up badly injured ”. The answer was given to him by the head of the parliamentary group with the irony with which he is used to doing politics: “If we decided to organize a debate on our sovereign lady, it would mean running out of all the remaining time in the legislature.”

The crisis unleashed by the statements of the Dukes of Sussex has already claimed a second victim, after the abandonment of popular presenter Piers Morgan from the ITV morning show for his vitriolic attacks on Markle and the complaints unleashed in the audience. The director of the Society of Newspaper Publishers, Ian Murray, has resigned due to the numerous complaints that the statement of response to Prince Harry and his wife provoked, in which they rejected any hint of racism in the British yellow press.