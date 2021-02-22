British Prince William informed about the health of the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, according to the Duke of Cambridge, his grandfather feels fine after hospitalization. On Monday, February 22nd, reports AP.

“Yes, he’s fine, being monitored,” William said while visiting a vaccination center in England.

It is noted that after the answer, the prince winked at the journalist who asked this question.

Earlier, on February 20, the Duke of Edinburgh was visited by his son, the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales, at the hospital.

On February 16, it became known that Prince Philip was hospitalized in the hospital of King Edward VI in London due to malaise.

It was noted that the wife of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctor due to a deterioration in health.

According to media reports, hospitalization is not related to coronavirus infection, he made it to the hospital without assistance. The Duke is expected to be in the hospital for several days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished him well on 17 February.