Prince William, second in line to the British crown, on Thursday rejected the accusations of racism made by his brother Harry and his sister-in-law Meghan Markle on the royal house in an interview with the American presenter Oprah Winfrey.

If on March 9, it was Queen Elizabeth II who broke her usual silence, signing a note of “concern” over the accusations of racism made against the royal family by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, this Thursday 11 In March it was Prince William, second in the line of succession, who has spoken on the subject.

During a visit to a school in East London, the prince was consulted by the press about these accusations. He replied: “We are not a racist family.” He also assured that “not yet” has spoken with his brother, “but I will,” he said.

Prince William, during a visit to a school in London, on March 11, 2021. © Justin Tallis, Reuters

Meghan, with a black mother and a white father, said on the Oprah program that when she was pregnant with her first child, in the British royal house there were “concerns and conversations about how dark her skin could be when she is born.” Prince Harry confirmed this claim without naming names.

The Duchess of Sussex said that at that time she had suicidal thoughts without anyone from the royal family reaching out to her at her request for help. Queen Elizabeth stated in her statement that while “some memories may vary”, the royal family was saddened to learn of the suffering of the Dukes of Sussex.







In England, the press is divided over the dukes’ accusation of racism in the British tabloids, one of the reasons they argued for leaving the country. Such is the division, that the directors of the progressive ‘The Guardian’, the business ‘Financial Times’ and the ‘HuffPost UK’ distanced themselves from a message from the Publishers Society that considered such accusations “unacceptable”.

With EFE and Reuters