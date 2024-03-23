Protecting her children was the reason why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce her illness

Yesterday Kate Middleton, wife of the next king of England William, announced via video message that she has cancer, without specifying much else. She would have discovered this after the operation she underwent on her abdomen last January. But why did she wait so long to come out and reveal the reasons behind her absence in her last period? Another question that arises is when and how Prince William found out.

Yesterday an announcement made by the British royal house and in particular by Kate Middleton, wife of the future King William, literally shook the whole world. The next Queen has in fact published a video message, in which she announces that she has a cancer.

According to what was declared, the Princess discovered this last January, during the abdominal surgery she underwent. Furthermore, she also explained that He has already started chemotherapy treatments. Therapies which, he assures, will help him prevent the worst and heal.

It is not clear of what type of tumor be it, nor the state in which it is located, nor of where he hit her. These details which, as Kate has firmly confirmed, will not be revealed in the future.

In the meantime, there are many messages of closeness and support that the princess is receiving. From the highest institutions in the world, but also from family members. Like hers for example Brotheror that of King Charles.

The subjects and the newspapers of the whole world in these hours are in any case making opinions requests. For example, how come Kate has waited so long to announce what is happening to her. The hypothesis is that she wanted it protect his children, as she herself explained. The little princes George, Charlotte and Louis, in fact, will not go to school until next April 17th for the Easter holidays. A period that they will therefore spend within the home, together with their parents.

We also ask ourselves since Prince William knew about the disease of his wife. The hypothesis is that she found out around the end of February. And what made her the most accredited was the sudden cancellation of an event she was supposed to attend, a public event in Windsor.

Updates they will follow up on this soon.