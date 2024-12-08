Prince William of England has put on his apron to help serve Christmas meals in a homeless shelter in London that he visited 30 years ago with his mother, the late Lady Di, when he was just a child.

A video posted on the social networks of the Princes of Wales this Sunday shows how the heir to the British throne helped serve these menus last Thursday at the facilities of the NGO Passage Charity and He talked to them sitting at his table.

The images also show how Guillermo hugs the center’s kitchen manager, Claudette Hawkis, who was celebrating her birthday. : «A sincere thank you to all members of Passage Charitywho work tirelessly to help those experiencing homelessness, especially during the holiday season.

“Acts of kindness, such as serving Christmas lunches, provide hope and foster a sense of community for those who need it most,” he wrote alongside the video published on social networks.









And, in another publication, he added: «It is a pleasure to serve Christmas lunch again at Passage Charity. Thank you to Claudette and the incredible volunteers who dedicate their time to helping those living on the streets. “The altruism and compassion shown in creating a warm and welcoming space during the holiday season makes a profound difference.”

That place, as he himself has said on several occasions, had a profound impact on him when he was little, as it allowed him “see beyond the palace walls”. He then went to the place with his mother, Princess Diana, very involved in social causes.