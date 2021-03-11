Prince William defended the royal family of the United Kingdom from the accusations of racism made by his brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law Meghan Markle, saying that theirs “It is not a racist family.”

In comments made Thursday during a visit to an East London school, William became the first royal to directly address Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with his brother and Meghan.

Recall that in that program, released on Sunday in the United States and on Monday in the United Kingdom, the Duchess, who is mixed race, revealed that an unidentified member of the royal family questioned in his day the skin color of the couple’s son, Archie, almost 2 years old.

When asked at the school if he had spoken to his brother after the interview, the Duke of Cambridge replied: “No, I have not yet spoken to him. but I’ll do it“.

Buckingham Palace tried to respond to accusations of racism and mistreatment by Harry and Meghan in a 61 word statement, but it has not managed to silence the controversy.

