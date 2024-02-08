The Prince William met Tom Cruise at a charity dinner and immediately afterwards he posted a photo of himself with the American actor on X and the writing “Bizarre to see you here”. A clear proof of the sense of humor of the heir to the British throne, for royal experts, who in the Prince of Wales' comment read a message addressed more to his brother Harry than to the Hollywood star. In fact, the Duke of Sussex had also just been to Great Britain, arriving from the United States for a meeting with King Charles which lasted about 45 minutes. After seeing his father, Harry left for California, without first meeting his brother and Princess Kate.

William appears smiling and in good spirits in the photo with Cruise at the London Air Ambulance gala dinner. The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the iconic moment just hours after Prince Harry returned to the United States, seemingly sending him a strong message about the importance of standing by each other in his time of need. William returned to public engagements yesterday, for the first time since news broke of his wife Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery last month and his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis, revealed earlier this week.

During the event, he also met London Air Ambulance crew members, former patients and funders, before giving a short speech. Tom Cruise was one of the guests at the gala and the couple posed for photos together in tuxedos and bow ties. William and Cruise had recently met at the London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in May 2022 along with Princess Kate.