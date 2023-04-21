LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William moonlighted at an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday when he received a reservation over the phone from an unsuspecting customer.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham, in central England, when he answered the call from someone looking for a reservation for two.

After checking with the owners for the restaurant’s location, he discussed with the caller about when a table would be free and whether they would have time to eat before catching the train.

“What name is it (the reservation) under?” said the prince at the end of the conversation, without revealing his own name to the interlocutor. “See you at a quarter past two.”

William’s office later said on Twitter: “I hope we told this client to come to the right place…!”

As well as making the reservation, the prince also helped prepare the dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen before continuing his visit to the city with a game of darts in an underground bar.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)