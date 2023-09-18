Prince William is ready to win the hearts of Americans during his trip to 2 days in New York to support urgent global causes, such as climate change, and to talk about mental health with Big Apple firefighters. The first official visit to the United States by the Prince of Wales comes at a time when his popularity is rising sharply in the US, even ahead of President Joe Biden and the head of state of Ukraine Vododymyr Zelensky, according to a recent Gallup poll.

In New York for the second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit he founded, William will meet privately with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other global leaders, highlighting the prince’s growing importance as a statesman and not just as a British royal. Observers point out that the appeal of the royal family has increased in the United States, particularly among young people more concerned about environmental issues.

Daisy Prince, editor of the Digital Party newsletter, noted that Prince William’s focus on green issues resonates with this demographic. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the visit of the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom will be made even more glamorous by the presence, together with him, of the two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, a staunch supporter of the Earthshot Award.