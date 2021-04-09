Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, known as the British Oscars, was confirmed as the presenter of this Sunday’s ceremony. The heir to the crown will deliver a speech “celebrating the resilience of the film industry over the past year” , Deadline advanced. “She will also appear at the BAFTA event on Saturday, when the craft awards are handed out, participating in a video with costume designer and three-time BAFTA winner Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Sharon Martin about filming at confinement”.

This is the prince’s first appearance in the entertainment industry after the tuned interview with his brother, Prince Henry, and the string of awards for ‘The Crown’, the British series that focuses on his family and that this season focused on Diana Spencer’s entry into the royal family and her tortuous separation from Prince Charles.

The BAFTA They have confirmed that they will have music shows and more guest presenters. On Saturday, supporting actress nominee Leslie Odom Jr. will appear from Los Angeles to sing ‘Speak Now’ by One Night in Miami. On Sunday, Brit Awards winner Celeste will sing ‘Oye mi voz’ from the best picture nominee The Trial of Chicago 7 ”.

The list of presenters at the Royal Albert Hall this Sunday will include “Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Felicity Jones, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce,” the media advance. And from Los Angeles will be Renée Zellweger.

All nominees will join the program virtually. Filmmakers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) are BAFTA favorites, while Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of Blues) and Anthony Hopkins (The Father) compete in the Best Actor category. And between Vanessa Kirby (Fragments of a woman) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland) the best actress category would be defined. From 3 pm, Peruvian time .

